Slain Telangana man had quarrelled with roommate over eviction notice: US cops

HYDERABAD: The police in Santa Clara city in the US said that Mahbubnagar native Nizamuddin Mohammed, who was killed by police 15 days ago, had a quarrel with his roommate over an eviction notice from the landlord. In an update on the incident on Saturday, they said that a police team had entered the room and shot Nizamuddin while he was engaged in a fight with his roommate.
The police said that their investigation at this point has determined that the relationship between the suspect (Nizamuddin Mohammed) and victim had deteriorated in recent months. Disagreements escalated over household matters, including thermostat use, and tensions increased after an incident in July when the suspect damaged property after an argument with the victim.
Following that incident, the landlord evidently initiated eviction proceedings against Nizamuddin. On August 29, the victim testified in support of the eviction. Preliminary information indicates this testimony was a significant factor leading up to the attack.
Additionally, investigators are aware of an online posting attributed to the suspect that, in part, expressed his belief that he faced racial discrimination in the workplace and ascribed blame to perceived “white supremacy” (posted about eight hours before the attack).
The suspect had previously been employed as a contract worker through a third-party agency until his termination in February 2024. “He had publicly stated online that he believed his job loss was the result of discrimination. A search warrant is pending to confirm authorship of those posts,” police added.
Police said that the investigation is going on.