Slain Telangana man had quarrelled with roommate over eviction notice: US cops

Following that incident, the landlord evidently initiated eviction proceedings against Nizamuddin. On August 29, the victim testified in support of the eviction. Preliminary information indicates this testimony was a significant factor leading up to the attack.

Additionally, investigators are aware of an online posting attributed to the suspect that, in part, expressed his belief that he faced racial discrimination in the workplace and ascribed blame to perceived “white supremacy” (posted about eight hours before the attack).

The suspect had previously been employed as a contract worker through a third-party agency until his termination in February 2024. “He had publicly stated online that he believed his job loss was the result of discrimination. A search warrant is pending to confirm authorship of those posts,” police added.

Police said that the investigation is going on.