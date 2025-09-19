Telangana techie shot dead by US police had claimed racial discrimination

A 30-year-old man from Telangana, Mohammed Nizamuddin was allegedly shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California, after a reported altercation with his roommate. His family, based in Mahabubnagar, revealed that Nizamuddin had previously claimed he was a victim of racial discrimination and workplace harassment in the US.

According to Santa Clara police, officers responded to a 911 call on September 3 regarding a disturbance between two roommates. Upon arrival, officers learned the situation had escalated, with the suspect allegedly stabbing the victim and pinning him to the ground.

Police Chief Pat Nikolai said in a video statement that officers issued multiple verbal commands, which were ignored. When one officer saw the suspect allegedly bringing a knife down towards the victim, he fired four shots. Nizamuddin was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Before the incident, Nizamuddin had posted on social media alleging racial hatred, wage fraud, wrongful termination, and harassment by his employers and others.

He wrote, "I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage fraud, wrongful termination, and obstruction of justice."

He further claimed he was facing eviction and food poisoning and accused his former employers of continued harassment with the help of what he described as a "racist detective and team."

His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, said the family was informed about the incident by a friend of Nizamuddin. He appealed to the Indian government to help bring his son's mortal remains back home.

Nizamuddin had been working as a software engineer in the US after completing his Master’s degree there.

(With inputs from PTI)