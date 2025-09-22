Hyderabad

Hyderabad's solid waste management body claims fly ash from waste-to-energy plants is harmless

However, there are claims that extremely high levels of heavy metal contamination was found at Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar and Dundigal Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants.
The waste-to-energy power plant at Jawaharnagar.(File Photo | Express)
HYDERABAD: Rejecting the claims that extremely high levels of heavy metal contamination were found at Hyderabad’s Jawaharnagar and Dundigal Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants, Hyderabad Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Limited on Sunday claimed that ash generated from the WTE operations are non-hazardous.

“At our WTE plants, fly ash is captured through advanced flue gas cleaning systems, where flue gases are treated with lime to neutralise acidic gases and baghouse filters collect particulate matter.

The collected fly ash is safely disposed of in secured, lined landfills in full compliance with prescribed standards,” it said. However, residents have a different story of suffering to narrate.

