Musi river overflows, floods Hyderabad; key infrastructure, residential areas submerged

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad reeled under severe flooding on Friday night as the Musi River overflowed after the release of heavy inflows from twin reservoirs upstream. The situation turned critical after midnight, submerging key infrastructure and residential areas.

The floodwaters surged six feet above the Chaderghat low-level bridge and 10 feet above the Moosarambagh bridge, cutting off road connectivity. Two bridges leading to the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) were completely submerged. The MGBS terminal, one of Telangana’s busiest transport hubs, was inundated, forcing authorities to evacuate passengers as water gushed into the premises and left the facility waterlogged.

Residential areas in Rajendranagar, Chaderghat, Amberpet, and Ramanthapur were also hit by the deluge.

Disaster Response Force teams, along with municipal staff and rescue personnel, launched urgent evacuation efforts. Using ropes, they pulled stranded passengers to safety at MGBS and extended relief operations to flood-hit colonies to minimize casualties and damage.