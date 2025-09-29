Respite for Telangana as no rain forecast today

HYDERABAD: After four days of relentless downpours, Telangana is expected to have a brief respite on Monday, with no rainfall alerts issued. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed the state under a yellow alert for thunderstorms.

IMD data showed that Papannapet in Medak district received the heaviest 24-hour rainfall at 10.6 cm, followed by Manoor in Sangareddy with 9.28 cm and Nallabelly in Warangal at 9.15 cm. The statewide average rainfall for the day stood at 7.3 mm, notably higher than the normal 4.3 mm. Warangal’s Sangem recorded the day’s highest maximum temperature at 32.4°C, offering a touch of warmth as rain clouds eased.

In Hyderabad, rainfall was considerably lighter. The GHMC area recorded an average of 2.9 mm, below the normal 5.5 mm, while the TGRTC Employee Building in Vidya Nagar registered the city’s highest maximum temperature at 26.3°C, marking a relatively cool day.