Six lakh gig workers stage nationwide shutdown; nearly one lakh from Telangana

HYDERABAD: Over six lakh app-based transport workers across the country, including nearly one lakh from Telangana, participated in the All India Breakdown on Saturday demanding fair fares, legal compliance and an end to exploitation by aggregator companies.

The shutdown, led by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), disrupted services in Telangana, Karnataka, Assam, Maharashtra and Delhi, with drivers associated with Ola, Uber, Rapido and Porter staying off roads.

Workers and union leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

TGPWU Founder President and IFAT National General Secretary Shaik Salauddin said governments failed to implement regulations, pointing out that Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025 mandate notification of minimum base fares in consultation with recognised unions.