Nucleya: Success does not necessarily mean money

Electronic music producer and DJ Nucleya (Udyan Sagar) was in the city for a conversation that went far beyond beats and bass drops, touching on fitness, creativity and the idea of community coming together through shared experiences.
To begin with, Nucleya, who was here for a music show post a run event, admitted, “I feel very excited because I was told this is an early show and that makes me very happy.”
For him, music and fitness naturally flow into each other. Explaining why his tracks often find their way into workout playlists, he shared, “Most of my friends who know my music, they tell me, ‘bro, listening to your music while working out is a lot of fun’. I think the high energy that’s there in my music is what works when you are working out. You need that rush of energy.”
Meanwhile, organiser of the event, Abhishek Singh explained the larger intent behind blending music with fitness, saying, “The vision behind integrating music performances like Nucleya’s was to elevate the event beyond a sporting activity into a vibrant cultural celebration. By merging fitness, music, and community spirit, the initiative aims to position health as a unifying city experience and inspire Hyderabad’s youth to engage with health, culture, and public events more dynamically.”
When asked about his connection with Hyderabad, Nucleya said that the city holds a special place. “Hyderabad is one of my most favourite places. I love biryani. I almost started my career in Hyderabad because the maximum number of shows I have done have been here, and way back in the day, there was a club called Bottles & Chimney’s where I was almost a resident DJ and played many shows. The people here are really incredible because they are open-minded and also very grounded. They value realness in their culture and are deeply fond of their sounds, their culture, their food and their colours, and they even celebrate body types and skin colour, which I find truly beautiful about Hyderabad,” Nucleya narrated.
Talking about how travel shapes his music and understanding of different cultures, Nucleya explained how every place he visits leaves a lasting impression on him. “I do the show and leave in the morning. Yet, every experience helps me understand the culture better. I know people here love food, are very grounded, and truly enjoy music, which leaves a much stronger impression. Slowly, all of this seeps into my music subconsciously. From temple sounds to instruments and language, everything feels different, and travelling definitely makes a huge difference,” Nucleya added.
He remains candid — social media plays a big role today. How do you balance trends and staying true to who you are? “Like how social media has brought us to our knees, I feel we are slaves to it now, and I see this clearly around me. For me, music should sit at the top, followed by the artist, then labels, and finally social media. Sadly, in 2025, this is inverted, and social media dictates creativity, speed, and how music is made,” he observed.
Talking about his approach to creating music and who he makes it for, he explained, “For me, I do not make music for anyone because the process is selfish and always has been. I make music for myself, and it feels like a miracle that people connect with it. I see them as like-minded people, not fans, because I enjoy what I create and that keeps it honest.”
On success today, his perspective was clear: “Success does not necessarily mean money, and that is very evident to me. I know many financially successful people, but are they happy, because success cannot buy happiness. People accumulate wealth all their lives and later realise that time is gone and cannot be bought. God has been unbiased, as everyone gets the same 24 hours. This time is all we truly have, so I decide to spend it caring for myself and with loved ones, because it pays back in the long term,” Nucleya noted.
As 2026 begins, his focus is inward. When asked what he is manifesting, he replied simply, “To love better, I feel I have not always managed to love everyone in my life the way I should have, including myself, so I want to love better and love honestly.”