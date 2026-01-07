Nucleya: Success does not necessarily mean money

Electronic music producer and DJ Nucleya (Udyan Sagar) was in the city for a conversation that went far beyond beats and bass drops, touching on fitness, creativity and the idea of community coming together through shared experiences.

To begin with, Nucleya, who was here for a music show post a run event, admitted, “I feel very excited because I was told this is an early show and that makes me very happy.”

For him, music and fitness naturally flow into each other. Explaining why his tracks often find their way into workout playlists, he shared, “Most of my friends who know my music, they tell me, ‘bro, listening to your music while working out is a lot of fun’. I think the high energy that’s there in my music is what works when you are working out. You need that rush of energy.”