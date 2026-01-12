Hyderabad lakes gasp for oxygen as sewage treatment plants fail to stop pollution

HYDERABAD: Crores of public money have been spent on sewage treatment plants (STPs) across Hyderabad to revive its fast-degrading lakes. Yet the latest pollution data shows the strategy has failed to halt the decline, with untreated and partially treated sewage continuing to flow into several waterbodies, raising questions about how STPs are planned, designed, operated and monitored.

Data released by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) shows lake water quality across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area remains critically poor. Of the 185 lakes, at least 23 have dried up completely, while dissolved oxygen (DO) levels in 25 lakes have fallen below 1 milligram per litre — a level at which aquatic life cannot survive. WHO guidelines recommend DO levels of 5–6 mg/l to sustain healthy ecosystems.

Key indicators such as DO, biochemical oxygen demand and heavy metal concentrations point to persistent sewage inflows despite the presence of STPs. In Mir Alam Tank, Kotha Cheruvu in Alwal, Pedda Cheruvu in Khajaguda, Kamuni Cheruvu and Banjara Cheruvu, oxygen levels have dropped far below acceptable limits. Even Hussainsagar and Durgam Cheruvu, often projected as showcase urban lakes, record DO levels of just 1.1 to 2.7 mg/l.

Recent lake rejuvenation projects linked to nearby STPs have also failed to yield improvements. Bathukamma Kunta in Amberpet, restored by HYDRAA in October 2025, recorded a DO level of 0.6 mg/l in September, which fell further to 0.3 mg/l in October, TGPCB data shows.