Burglars strike houses in Hyderabad colony during Sankranti; loot gold, silver, cash worth Rs 55 lakh

HYDERABAD: Taking advantage of the Sankranti holiday, when many residents had travelled to their native places, burglars struck residential colonies in Chengicherla under the Medipally police station limits in the early hours of Friday.

Medipally police suspect that a three-member gang targeted eight houses, decamping with about 25 tulas of gold ornaments, nearly 5 kg of silver articles and 2 lakh in cash, with the total value of the stolen property estimated at over 55 lakh.

According to police, the burglaries took place in Kanakadurga Colony within Medipally limits. The suspects reportedly arrived in a car between 2 am and 3.30 am after conducting prior reconnaissance. Armed with knives, they moved through the colony and broke into locked houses, most of which were vacant as residents were away for the festival. The burglars forced open main doors and almirahs, stealing gold, silver and cash before fleeing in the same vehicle.

The thefts came to light only after residents returned home in the morning and reported the incident to the police.

Medipally police, along with the clues team personnel, reached the spot and collected fingerprints and other forensic evidence. CCTV cameras installed in the colony reportedly captured visuals of the car entering the area, the suspects moving between houses and their exit route.

Police said an investigation is underway to trace the suspects, map their entry and escape routes, and recover the stolen property.