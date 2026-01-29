Beyond boundaries with Mithali Raj

Your skincare routine?

Being a former athlete, I try to keep it very minimal. Travelling is exhausting, and during broadcasting we’re under lights for long hours. Moisturising, sunscreen, and cleansing are extremely important. I’ve gone through my fair share of trial and error and learnt a lot about my skin type. During my playing days, sunscreen was essential because I was outdoors for hours. Post-retirement, it’s not as intense.

Is it difficult for sportspersons to maintain their skin?

Definitely. When you spend hours training and playing matches — especially in an outdoor sport like cricket — it’s very challenging. You can’t really protect yourself from the sun, nor can you always choose training timings. Added to that, women deal with hormonal changes as they grow. All of this can be quite taxing when you’re an athlete.

What does your fitness regime look like now?

I switch between yoga and strength training. While I was playing, strength training was much more frequent during the week. Now, I limit it to about three times a week and balance it with yoga.