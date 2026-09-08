'Failed to live up to parents' expectations': Student dies by suicide at Jaipur hotel

JAIPUR: A 22-year-old student preparing for competitive examinations died allegedly by suicide at a hotel in Jaipur after posting a message on social media saying he had failed to live up to his parents' expectations, police said.

The message prompted his cousin, Mangal Chand, to repeatedly call him, but the calls went unanswered. Hours later, Chand and two-three others found him hanging inside the hotel room, they said.

The incident took place at Hotel Garvit near Khatipura in the Vaishali Nagar area on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh, who was a resident of Naraina in Jaipur rural, the police said, adding that the student had been staying at a paying guest accommodation in Jaipur while preparing for competitive examinations.

Vaishali Nagar SHO Mahesh Tiwari said Rakesh took a room on rent at the hotel on Sunday. He reportedly told the hotel staff that his friends would come to meet him and that he would pay the Rs 1,000 room rent while checking out.

Later, Rakesh posted a message on social media indicating that he intended to end his life, according to the police.

Chand saw the post and repeatedly tried to contact him over the phone. Rakesh, however, did not answer the calls and later switched off his mobile phone, they said.

Growing concerned, Chand reached the hotel with two-three acquaintances while searching for his cousin. After the hotel staff confirmed that Rakesh was staying there, they knocked on the room door and called out to him, but received no response.

They then broke open the lock and found Rakesh hanging inside the room, the police said.

According to the police, Rakesh had brought a rope in his bag, which he allegedly used to hang himself in the hotel room.

The body was sent to Kanwatia Hospital for post-mortem, which was conducted on Monday afternoon and the body was handed over to the family, they said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)