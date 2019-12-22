Home Cities Kochi

One more held for murder of migrant worker  

Firaj Kishan from West Bengal, who was working at Thopramkudy in Idukki, died after he was stabbed at the Ambedkar Stadium near the main bus stand.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam Central police on Saturday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of a migrant worker near the KSRTC bus station here on December 17. The accused Sujith, 22, hails from Tiruvalla, officers said. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. Two others -- Ajmal, 25, of Chavakkad in Thrissur, and Christian Sharon, 19, of Cherthala -- have already been arrested in the case. Police said they will seek custody of the accused for further interrogation and evidence collection.

Firaj Kishan from West Bengal, who was working at Thopramkudy in Idukki, died after he was stabbed at the Ambedkar Stadium near the main bus stand. He had come to Kochi to catch a train to his native place. 
According to the police, the accused used to canvass clients for sex workers among transgenders and later blackmail and loot them. Most of their victims would not file a complaint out of shame.

On the day of the incident, the duo approached Kishan, who was walking towards the Ernakulam South railway station, promising to introduce him to a sex worker.  They took him to a transgender sex worker near the Ambedkar Stadium. However, after introducing him, they tried to rob Kishan at knifepoint. When he resisted, they stabbed him, officers said.

