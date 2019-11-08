Ayodhya verdict: Kochi police take elaborate steps to prevent violence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police have taken elaborate measures to prevent any violence in the wake of Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir case, expected in the coming days. The City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare has directed the newly started Cyberdome to track down people who spread hate messages on Ayodhya issue through social media channels.

The Kochi City Police have decided to mobilise entire police commissionerate if volatile situation emerges. Sakhare said around 3000 police personnel have already been readied to handle any circumstances.

"Elaborate plans have been made to deal with any violent situation or contingency. Riot gear and other equipment required for the maintenance of law and order are in readiness. Preparedness for dealing with the violent and riotous situation is in an advanced stage," he said.

"There are many sensitive places in Kochi city. We have already put those locations under surveillance. The city police are ready to counter any threats and violence," Sakhare told Express.

Similarly, the cops also have identified potential trouble makers who may cause violence. People who are influential in the communities are notified of maintaining peace after the aftermath of the judgment. "An action plan has been drawn to dominate an entire area for the prevention of violent incidents. Quick action can be launched in any emergency situation," he said.

The major focus of the Kochi City Police will be to identify and track down people who spread hate messages through social media channels. "In recent times, it is the hate messages online and social media that trigger violence. The cyber team working with our Cyberdome in Kochi is already started monitoring the social media platforms. There are provisions in the IT Act to take action against people spreading messages that can trigger violence," he said.

After Babri Masjid demolition in December 1992, Kerala was one of the sensitive states in the list notified by the central government. Police had prevented communal riots by arresting several and carried out raids at numerous places. The western part of Kochi city comprising Fort Kochi and Mattancherry area where people from different communities reside was under close surveillance in 1992 after Babri Masjid demolition.