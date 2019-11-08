Home Cities Kochi

Ayodhya verdict: Kochi police take elaborate steps to prevent violence

The major focus of the Kochi City Police will be to identify and track down people who spread hate messages through social media channels.

Published: 08th November 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Police

Image of Kerala Police personnel used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police have taken elaborate measures to prevent any violence in the wake of Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Mandir case, expected in the coming days. The City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare has directed the newly started Cyberdome to track down people who spread hate messages on Ayodhya issue through social media channels.

The Kochi City Police have decided to mobilise entire police commissionerate if volatile situation emerges. Sakhare said around 3000 police personnel have already been readied to handle any circumstances.

"Elaborate plans have been made to deal with any violent situation or contingency. Riot gear and other equipment required for the maintenance of law and order are in readiness. Preparedness for dealing with the violent and riotous situation is in an advanced stage," he said.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, CJI Gogoi meets UP administration to review law and order situation in state

"There are many sensitive places in Kochi city. We have already put those locations under surveillance. The city police are ready to counter any threats and violence," Sakhare told Express.

Similarly, the cops also have identified potential trouble makers who may cause violence. People who are influential in the communities are notified of maintaining peace after the aftermath of the judgment. "An action plan has been drawn to dominate an entire area for the prevention of violent incidents. Quick action can be launched in any emergency situation," he said.

The major focus of the Kochi City Police will be to identify and track down people who spread hate messages through social media channels. "In recent times, it is the hate messages online and social media that trigger violence. The cyber team working with our Cyberdome in Kochi is already started monitoring the social media platforms. There are provisions in the IT Act to take action against people spreading messages that can trigger violence," he said.

After Babri Masjid demolition in December 1992, Kerala was one of the sensitive states in the list notified by the central government. Police had prevented communal riots by arresting several and carried out raids at numerous places. The western part of Kochi city comprising Fort Kochi and Mattancherry area where people from different communities reside was under close surveillance in 1992 after Babri Masjid demolition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Police Ayodhya verdict Kochi Kochi police commissioner Vijay Sakhare
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp