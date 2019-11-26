Home Cities Kochi

Angamaly accident: Tragedy strikes Parakkal house again

A deathly silence engulfed Parakkal house at Angamaly here on Monday.

Published: 26th November 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the autorickshaw which was rammed by a speeding bus at Angamaly and got trapped under it | Albin Mathew

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A deathly silence engulfed Parakkal house at Angamaly here on Monday. The death of sisters Mary Mathai and Rosy Mathai and their sister-in-law Mary George in a road accident at Angamaly earlier in the day brought back cruel memories of similar unexpected tragedies that victimised the family.

“We feel the family is cursed with a vicious fate,” said P V Jose, a neighbour. He has reasons to believe so. Of the six children of couple Kunhipaulo and Annam Paulo, two died in separate accidents several years ago. Now, two more lost their lives to road accidents. The death of George, the fourth child, was the first in the family. George fell from a quarry around 20 years back. Five years later, his brother Jose, a tractor driver, died when a vehicle hit him while crossing the road.

FULL REPORT | Four killed after private bus rams into an auto near Kochi

“George was deaf by birth and his untimely death shocked the family. Later, Jose, the youngest, also died. Now, their sisters Mary and Rosy and George’s wife Mary have become the latest victims,” said P V Jose. Mary Mathai had been the eldest child, followed by Rosy, Omana, George, Veronica and Jose. “The trio was on its way to the church (St George Catholic Basilica) to attend the holy mass on Monday, which also coincides with the death anniversary of their mother, Annam Paulo. It is an annual routine for them. We never thought things will take such a turn,” said Jinto Parakkal, a relative. 

 The relatives and neighbours of the victims of the accident wait outside the mortuary of Angamaly Taluk Hospital for reciving the body after post mortem. | EPS

Though he was the first relative to reach the accident spot, he had no clue about the victims until he saw the ID card of Mary Mathai. “My neighbour Naiju informed me about the accident. He didn’t know the victims. When I reached the spot, the bodies were under the bus and were unidentifiable. We realised who the victims were only after seeing Mary’s Aadhaar card,” he said.

Speeding led to mishap
Police said speeding by the bus led to the accident. “Though there was a minor mistake on the autorickshaw driver’s part while crossing the road,  the severity of the mishap escalated due to reckless driving of the bus. The bus had overtaken three other buses before it rammed into the vehicle,” said an officer with Angamaly police station.

What can we do but accept it as fate, says son

Kochi: Jiju Mathai, son of Mary Mathai, is yet to recover from the shock of losing his beloved ones. “All of us were together on Sunday night at our ‘tharavad’. My mother and others were planning to pay homage at the tombs and attend Holy Mass. Since we were busy with preparing for the feast in our nearby church, we didn’t go with them in the morning. I learned about their deaths around 8am. Everyone was shocked. What can we do but accept it as fate,” said Jiju.

He said his mother, a Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act worker, had made several plans after attending the Mass. “She was planning to complete the mustering process of welfare pension and had said she would join her daily job later. She had taken all the papers, along with her ID cards, which helped people in identifying her after the accident,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angamaly Kochi accident Kerala accident road accident Angamaly accident
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp