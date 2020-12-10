STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Mammootty's name missing in voter’s list, fails to cast vote

Mammootty, who lives in Panampilly Nagar in Kochi, used to cast his vote in all elections despite busy shooting schedule.

Mammootty in a still from'One'

Mammootty in a still from'One'.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Mammootty couldn’t cast his vote in local body polls to Kochi Corporation which is being held in the second phase of elections in Kerala today.

Mammootty, who lives in Panampilly Nagar in Kochi, used to cast his vote in all elections despite busy shooting schedule. However, he couldn’t cast his vote today because his name was missing in the voter’s list. It was only yesterday that he came to know that his name was missing in the voter’s list.

Local party leaders said Mammootty had recently shifted his stay to a new house at Kadavanthara and it might be the reason for deletion of his name from Panampilly Nagar voters list.

In another incident, Anil Akkara MLA has raised a complaint that Minister AC Moideen has cast his vote at Kallambara booth in Thrissur district around 6.55 am. He alleged that it was a rule violation as official polling was scheduled to begin only at 7 am. Complaints are also coming in from Idukki district where a presiding officer started the polling at a ward in Mundakkayam by 6 am.

