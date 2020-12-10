STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Second phase of Kerala local body elections begins, 6.56% polling recorded

There is also an arrangement to have COVID-19 patients cast their vote after 6 pm, when voting ends for the rest of the voters.

Published: 10th December 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

The polling is taking place following all the COVID-19 safety protocols, including physical distancing, wearing masks and sanitising hands. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second phase of local body polls in Kerala began on Thursday at 7 am in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad. By 8 am, 6.56 percentage of polling was registered. Since the beginning of the polling at 7 am, the turnout of voters has been good in polling booths across the five districts. Kottayam recorded highest voting percentage of 7.31 at 8 am followed by Wayanad 6.71, Thrissur 6.54, Ernakulam 6.50 and Palakkad 6.08.

The polling is taking place following all the COVID-19 safety protocols, including physical distancing, wearing masks and sanitising hands. There are 12643 polling stations and 9856943 voters in which 5128361 voters are women, 4728489 men, 265 NRKs and 93 transgender people.

ALSO READ | Actor Mammootty's name missing in voter’s list, fails to cast vote

The state election commission has posted 63187 election officials for duty. In the second phase, the polling is being held to 5846 grama panchayat wards, 781 block panchayat wards, 124 district panchayat wards, 1237 municipality wards and 128 corporation wards.

There is also an arrangement to have COVID-19 patients cast their vote after 6 pm, when voting ends for the rest of the voters. Officials in PPE (personal protective equipment) kits will help them cast votes. Elections to ward no. 37 of Kalamassery municipality and 47 of Thrissur Corporation have been postponed following the death of candidates.

In the second phase polling, the most contested elections are being held in Kochi and Thrissur Corporations. In Kochi corporation, LDF has fielded young candidates to wrest Kochi from the UDF after a gap of a decade. In Thrissur, NDA front led by BJP is putting up a tight fight to increase its tally from six wards which it won in 2015. BJP has fielded its spokesperson B Gopalakrishnan as its Mayor candidate in Thrissur corporation. In 2015 polls, LDF could showcase tremendous victory in Thrissur district by winning 88 of the 111 local bodies.

In Ernakulam, the Left had won half of the 82 grama panchayats and eight of the 13 municipalities in 2015. Another closely watched contest is happening at Kizhakkambalam panchayat in Ernakulam where a non-political organisation Twenty20 backed by a corporate has pipped all major political fronts in 2015 and has now fielded candidates in nearby local bodies also.

In Kottayam district, the new political scenario following the split in the Kerala Congress (M) has resulted in a tough contest between the UDF and the LDF. The NDA led by BJP is hoping for second term in power in Palakkad municipality while the UDF is trying to retain the four municipalities held by them in Palakkad district.

The Left is trying its best to increase its tally from just two municipalities which it won in 2015. However, the LDF is confident of retaining nearly 90 percent of the grama panchayats seats which went with LDF in 2015.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala local body polls Kerala civic body polls Kerala local body elections LDF UDF CPM
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp