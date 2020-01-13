Maradu anganwadi near Golden Kayaloram intact

Home Cities Kochi

Anganwadi teacher Sobhana P K the institution will now be shifted to a temporary building near Thykoodam bridge on Monday.

The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events.

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: When the police opened the road leading to Golden Kayaloram after the highrise’s implosion on 3.15 pm, locals, fearing the worst, rushed to the two-storey anganwadi building that stood near the apartment complex.

To their relief, the anganwadi, which is under the Maradu municipality, was still standing. Other than two broken window panes and a crack on the staircase, the building was intact.

It was said the implosion of Golden Kayaloram was the most challenging technically due to the presence of the anganwadi in front and a lake and a building on either side.

Anganwadi teacher Sobhana PK the institution will now be shifted to a temporary building near Thykoodam bridge on Monday.

“We hope to start the classes from Monday itself,” she said, adding that nine kids were currently studying at the anganwadi.

“A few stopped coming since the demolition was announced,” she said.

The anganwadi functioned till last Thursday and was closed for the highrise’s demolition.“It will now be reopened only after the dust and debris from the demolition is removed,” said ward councillor T K Devarajan.

