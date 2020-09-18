STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Nettoor murder: An affair and a lift culminated in brawl

Though one of the gang members attempted to stab him on his chest, Fahad blocked the attack, injuring his hand in the process. 

Published: 18th September 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Fahad Hussain

Fahad Hussain

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The lift offered to a woman, an accused in a drug peddling case, by one of her accomplices from jail led to the mass brawl at Nettoor on September 13, which claimed the life of Fahad Hussain, 19. His only fault was arriving at the scene of the clash.

The series of events that culminated in the clash were set in motion when the woman, a native of Panangad who was reportedly a known drug dealer and was arrested with 3.5kg of ganja in her possession on July 24, was released on bail on September 9.

Her accomplice, an Idukki native with whom she was said to be having an affair, reached the Viyyur Central Prison where she had been lodged to pick her up. 

Though another accomplice of the woman reached the jail later to pick her up, he had to return without her as she had gone with the Idukki youth. 

Upset with their affair, the second accomplice, a Nettoor native, informed the woman’s ex-husband about the matter. Following this, a gang led by the ex-husband reached the woman’s house looking for the Idukki native. 

ALSO READ: Nettoor murder - 14 arrested from hideouts

However, he managed to escape. Provoked, the gang damaged a car parked in front of the house and took away two mobile phones. Seeking revenge against the gang, the Idukki native reached out to his friends in Kochi for help. 

The gang called the ex-husband’s gang to INTUC junction at Nettoor, in the guise of holding talks over handing over the mobile phones.

When the latter gang arrived at the spot around 7.45 pm on Sunday, the others attacked. That was when Fahad accidentally arrived at the spot on a motorcycle with his friend. 

ALSO READ: Youth succumbs to injuries suffered in gang violence

Though one of the gang members attempted to stab him on his chest, Fahad blocked the attack, injuring his hand in the process. He was rushed to a hospital and later shifted to a private hospital at Nettoor where he succumbed to injuries on the night of September 14.

“Sixteen members were involved in the brawl. Two of them are yet to be arrested,” said A Ananthalal, inspector in-charge, Panangad police station. A detailed investigation will be launched soon, said police.

An unfortunate coincidence

According to the police, Fahad had accidentally arrived at the scene of the mass brawl — INTUC junction at Nettoor — on a motorcycle with his friend on September 13.

Though one of the gang members involved in the clash attempted to stab him, Fahad blocked the attack, injuring his hand in the process.

He was rushed to a hospital and later shifted to a private hospital at Nettoor where he succumbed to injuries on the night of September 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nettoor murder Nettoor murder case
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp