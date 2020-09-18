Nettoor murder: An affair and a lift culminated in brawl

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The lift offered to a woman, an accused in a drug peddling case, by one of her accomplices from jail led to the mass brawl at Nettoor on September 13, which claimed the life of Fahad Hussain, 19. His only fault was arriving at the scene of the clash.

The series of events that culminated in the clash were set in motion when the woman, a native of Panangad who was reportedly a known drug dealer and was arrested with 3.5kg of ganja in her possession on July 24, was released on bail on September 9.

Her accomplice, an Idukki native with whom she was said to be having an affair, reached the Viyyur Central Prison where she had been lodged to pick her up.

Though another accomplice of the woman reached the jail later to pick her up, he had to return without her as she had gone with the Idukki youth.

Upset with their affair, the second accomplice, a Nettoor native, informed the woman’s ex-husband about the matter. Following this, a gang led by the ex-husband reached the woman’s house looking for the Idukki native.

However, he managed to escape. Provoked, the gang damaged a car parked in front of the house and took away two mobile phones. Seeking revenge against the gang, the Idukki native reached out to his friends in Kochi for help.

The gang called the ex-husband’s gang to INTUC junction at Nettoor, in the guise of holding talks over handing over the mobile phones.

When the latter gang arrived at the spot around 7.45 pm on Sunday, the others attacked. That was when Fahad accidentally arrived at the spot on a motorcycle with his friend.

Though one of the gang members attempted to stab him on his chest, Fahad blocked the attack, injuring his hand in the process. He was rushed to a hospital and later shifted to a private hospital at Nettoor where he succumbed to injuries on the night of September 14.

“Sixteen members were involved in the brawl. Two of them are yet to be arrested,” said A Ananthalal, inspector in-charge, Panangad police station. A detailed investigation will be launched soon, said police.

