Nettoor murder: 14 arrested from hideouts

KOCHI: The investigation team probing the death of a 19-year-old boy, who was injured in a deadly fight between two gangs on Sunday night at Nettoor junction and succumbed to his injuries, arrested 14 persons after four days of the incident, on Thursday.

Of these, 12 were directly involved in the deadly fight, while the two others provided assistance to the accused while they were on run to avoid the arrest after the incident. Nidhin R Nair, 24, a resident of Mannanchery, Alappuzha; Roshan Charly, 30, of Nettoor; Varghese John aka Jomon, 24, of Maradu; Vijith M V aka Kunjan, 33, of Nettoor; Jeevan N J, 32, of Maradu; Jayson K Sebastian, 24, of Pathirappally, Alappuzha; Febin K R, 34, of Kumbalam; Nishad V S, 21, of Kundannur; Nivin Chandran, 24, of Maradu; Shankara Narayanan K P aka Kannan, 35, of Kumbalam; Rahul Krishna R, 25, of Kundannur; Sujith, 32, of Kumbalam; Jefin Peter, 23, of Maradu; and Pramod T K, 38, resident of South Paravoor, were arrested on Thursday.Pramod and Jefin provided assistance to the accused who were involved in the fight.

Late on Monday, Fahad Hussain had succumbed to injuries sustained after two gangs clashed at INTUC junction, Nettoor, on Sunday night. The fight followed arguments over a drug case registered earlier.

On Tuesday, the police had recovered the weapons used to attack Fahad. According to police, two gangs of youngsters from Nettoor were engaged in the brawl. The victim was hacked on his hand and eventually died due to blood loss.

Police said they have submitted an application before the court seeking custody of the accused for further interrogation and collection of evidence.

The police said the accused had been staying in hideouts at Kandanadu, near Udayamperoor, HMT colony, Kalamassery and various locations at Maradu. Two key accused are still at still at large.