BPCL told to increase oxygen production

KOCHI: With the rising number of Covid cases causing a major concern, the district administration has decided to increase production of oxygen to meet the growing demand. Based on this, instruction has been given to BPCL authorities to increase oxygen production by one tonne. Currently, BPCL is producing nearly two tonnes of oxygen every day. “Already instruction has been given to BPCL to increase the oxygen production. Four new plants are coming up in the district at Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, Tripunithura Taluk Hospital, Muvattupuzha General Hospital and Palluruthy Taluk Hospital,” said the collector.