More oxygen beds set up in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the rising Covid cases, the district administration has taken all measures to increase the oxygen beds in the district. In various Covid centres and hospitals, 4,527 oxygen beds have so far been set up. In both private and government hospitals, a total of 424 ICU beds have also been set up. While government-run facilities have 539 oxygen beds, there are 3,988 such beds in the private sector.

In 17 domiciliary care centres set up in the district, 855 beds are vacant. As many as 268 are being treated at various centres. A total of 1,123 beds are set up at domiciliary care centres. Also, in various Covid hospitals, 669 beds are set up. As many as 57 private hospitals are treating Covid patients.