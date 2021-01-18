STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Church synod asks Centre to accept farmers’ just demands

The synod expressed its deep pain at the increasing number of violent attacks on Christians all over the world.

Published: 18th January 2021 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers and their supporters during their ongoing agitation over the new farm laws in New Delhi

Farmers and their supporters during their ongoing agitation over the new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Synod meeting of the Syro-Malabar Church, which concluded here on Saturday, urged the Central government to grant the just demands of the farmers who are on an agitation for the last 50 days, enduring all types of difficulties and vagaries of weather. The farmers have been protesting on the Delhi border demanding the repeal of three farm laws which, they fear, will push leave them to the mercy of corporates.  

The synod meeting asked Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, Metropolitan vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, to take the final steps with regard to the sale of the properties of the archdiocese. The synod also requested for the cooperation of the parties concerned in this matter. “The synod has expressed its satisfaction at the investigating report of the police intimating that the accusations against the major archbishop with regard to the sale of the properties in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese do not merit any consideration,” said the statement issued by the Church on Sunday. 

READ| Will go ahead with tractor march in Delhi on Republic Day: Farmer unions

The fake document case, in which three priests are accused, was also discussed by the synod in detail. Also, discussions were held on the article that called into question the canonisation of John Paul II and the problems caused by fundamentalist groups making statements on the social media on behalf of the Church. The synod has asked the bishops to take disciplinary actions against those who take positions against the official stand of the Church, according to the provisions of the canonical law.

The synod expressed its deep pain at the increasing number of violent attacks on Christians all over the world. “During the Christmas season, the news of the killing of more than 750 Christians in Ethiopia was heart breaking. The martyrdom of Christians who were victims of terrorist attacks in Africa and Europe speaks of the strength of faith of those Christians. The synod has requested the faithful to offer prayers for those suffering persecution to get strength to stand up against terrorist attacks,” read the statement issued by Fr Abraham Kavilpurayidam, PRO of the Church. 

“The revised text of the Syro-Malabar eucharistic celebration will be published soon with the permission of the Vatican. The synod has approved a second lectionary on an experimental basis. The synod has also formalised a prioritised list of the feast days to be celebrated in the Church. It has approved a text of prayers and the rubrics to be followed for funerals which have already been approved by the Church,” said the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syro-Malabar Church farmers protest
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp