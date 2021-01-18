Church synod asks Centre to accept farmers’ just demands

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Synod meeting of the Syro-Malabar Church, which concluded here on Saturday, urged the Central government to grant the just demands of the farmers who are on an agitation for the last 50 days, enduring all types of difficulties and vagaries of weather. The farmers have been protesting on the Delhi border demanding the repeal of three farm laws which, they fear, will push leave them to the mercy of corporates.

The synod meeting asked Archbishop Mar Antony Kariyil, Metropolitan vicar of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, to take the final steps with regard to the sale of the properties of the archdiocese. The synod also requested for the cooperation of the parties concerned in this matter. “The synod has expressed its satisfaction at the investigating report of the police intimating that the accusations against the major archbishop with regard to the sale of the properties in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese do not merit any consideration,” said the statement issued by the Church on Sunday.

The fake document case, in which three priests are accused, was also discussed by the synod in detail. Also, discussions were held on the article that called into question the canonisation of John Paul II and the problems caused by fundamentalist groups making statements on the social media on behalf of the Church. The synod has asked the bishops to take disciplinary actions against those who take positions against the official stand of the Church, according to the provisions of the canonical law.

The synod expressed its deep pain at the increasing number of violent attacks on Christians all over the world. “During the Christmas season, the news of the killing of more than 750 Christians in Ethiopia was heart breaking. The martyrdom of Christians who were victims of terrorist attacks in Africa and Europe speaks of the strength of faith of those Christians. The synod has requested the faithful to offer prayers for those suffering persecution to get strength to stand up against terrorist attacks,” read the statement issued by Fr Abraham Kavilpurayidam, PRO of the Church.

“The revised text of the Syro-Malabar eucharistic celebration will be published soon with the permission of the Vatican. The synod has approved a second lectionary on an experimental basis. The synod has also formalised a prioritised list of the feast days to be celebrated in the Church. It has approved a text of prayers and the rubrics to be followed for funerals which have already been approved by the Church,” said the statement.