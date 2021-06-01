STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Should we ban tobacco? As COVID crisis puts smoking under scanner, here's what people have to say

Ashok Kumar, the excise deputy commissioner, revealed that around 600 to 700 tobacco-related COPTA cases are filed on an average in the district.

Published: 01st June 2021 01:37 AM

No Smoking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Krishna P S 
Express News Service

KOCHI:  New Zealand government’s recent plan to ban the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to anyone born after 2004 made the headlines. Since the warning on the packets doesn’t seem to be making a difference, is it time we considered a change like this too?

Though smoking was always a ‘bad habit’, the Covid pandemic has put it under scrutiny once again for the effects it has on the human respiratory system. To aid tobacco users who wish to quit, the Kerala government had started ‘Quit Line’ for offering counselling and advice via teleconsultation. 

Ashok Kumar, the excise deputy commissioner, revealed that around 600 to 700 tobacco-related COPTA cases are filed on an average in the district. “Not just public smoking, there’s a prevalent use of banned tobacco products in the state,” Ashok said. 

ALSO READ | World No Tobacco Day: Smoking can create more problems during Covid infection, says NGO

He added concern that though youngsters are giving up smoking increasingly, they are getting addicted to narcotic substances like ganja instead. However, he says a ban on tobacco products will not help much. “Banning would create demand without supply, and this would only lead to black markets and bootleggers, much like how drugs are rampant despite stringent laws. Awareness is the way to go,” he added. 

VOX POP

Smokers are at a higher risk of contracting Covid and developing complications. We have been urging people to quit smoking as it affects their friends, family and others. With more awareness programmes, there has been a decrease in the use  of cigarettes among people Dr Rajathilakam N K, Govt Medical College Hospital, Kollam

There are many smokers in our state. So the ban might have an effect on the economy as tobacco is one of the most heavily taxed items in our country. A blanket ban will have negative effects on the country’s economy and needs to be well-studied
Jissmon A Kuriakose, advocate

We are in full support of a smoking ban. However, before such a ban is imposed, the government should consider the workers of the tobacco industry. The government needs to help the workers find alternate employment   T P Sreedharan, Beedi Workers Union District Secretary, Thalassery

As smoking is banned in public places, the number of smokers and the passive effects have reduced. However, tobacco products such as pan masala and gutka are being increasingly used by guest workers in the state. This is equally bad for heath  Dr Boban Thomas, consultant medical and pediatric oncologist at Caritas Hospital, Kottayam.

I would welcome a tobacco ban. Even if it is available in the black market, many daily users won’t risk it. A ban will help in bringing down the number of tobacco users and reduce health issues
Staff Nurse, MOSC Medical College Hospital, Kolenchery 

As a society, we should move towards a healthy lifestyle, and saying no to tobacco is the way. But a blanket ban does nothing. It will be heavily inconsiderate  and cigarettes will still be produced and sold illegally Parvathy P, PhD Student, NIT Calicut

