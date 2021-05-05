STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be wary of oxygen trap

Experts warn that many Malayalis who are in a rush to download apps that claim to check accurate blood oxygen levels are falling prey to cybercriminals who can steal their biometric data.

Published: 05th May 2021

Representational Image. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Experts warn that many Malayalis who are in a rush to download apps that claim to check accurate blood oxygen levels are falling prey to cybercriminals who can steal their biometric data. Doctors second this, saying the accuracy of many such apps is not medically verified. “Due to the rise in Covid cases, doctors are advising people to check their blood oxygen levels daily. However, we do not recommend mobile phone apps for the purpose,” said Dr Sushama Anil, secretary, Kerala Association of Small Hospitals and Clinics (KASC).

She added that the increasing price of the pulse oximeter and its shortage owing to the second wave is an advantage for such fake apps. “Several applications have suddenly appeared on app stores. Many cybercriminals are taking advantage of this to fool innocent people and steal their private information,” said cybersecurity expert and Technisanct CEO Nandkishore Harikumar. “Such apps can hijack your biometric data and other confidential information on your smartphone,” he said.

Manu Zacharia, cybersecurity expert and member of the Data Security Council of India, confirmed that the authenticity of such apps has not been verified by any technical or medical body. “There might be some apps available in high-end smartphones that use the right technology to deliver readings. However, not every app or smartphone can do so. Any app that claims to measure oxygen level through the camera or fingerprint scanner should be considered fake,” he said.

Warning issued
Cyber Dost, the official Twitter handle maintained by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for cyber safety and cybersecurity awareness, has also warned about the fraudsters. “Some URL Links advertise fake mobile oximeter apps. Once you download them, your personal or biometric data can be accessed easily,” said a tweet.

Frequent checking of blood oxygen levels has become vital for monitoring the health of Covid patients. However, think twice before installing just any smartphone app that claims to check your oxygen level

