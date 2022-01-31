STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ceremonies go live, gift hampers make their way into people’s hearts 

Though dampened by the government-imposed restrictions in the wake of the pandemic initially, Kerala weddings are slowly findng their grandeur back.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala is known for its big fat weddings. Though dampened by the government-imposed restrictions in the wake of the pandemic initially, Kerala weddings are slowly findng their grandeur back. Live-streaming of the ceremony and delivering gift hampers with curated food at the doorsteps of the invitees have become the new trend in the state. 

Babu T V from Brahmamangalam near Thalayolaparambu was in no mood to let the Covid and its many variants affect the festivities connected to his son’s wedding. With the help of technology and wedding planners, he saw to it that all the 1,500 persons he invited for his son’s wedding not only got to participate in the ceremony, but also enjoyed an elaborately curated menu. 

“Wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion. It is not something that needs to be held in secrecy. I wanted everyone in my family, friends’ circle and acquaintances to be part of the happy occasion,” said Babu. “So, we decided to go in with a virtual ceremony that was live-streamed from the resort in Guruvayur where the wedding was held.” It was also decided to deliver the food to all the invitees and for this, caterers were roped in to prepare a curated menu that was then packed in bags specially brought in from Chennai.  

According to Baby Partymind in Kozhikode, such weddings have become a trend in Kerala today. “I have done around 40 such weddings,” says Baby.  G Rajesh, managing director, Ergo events in Kochi, said, “This is the way weddings are planned right now. People are spending more on elaborate decor and technology. They don’t mind spendng more than Rs 10 lakh on the decor alone.”

In the case of food, unlike the elaborate menus in the past people now go in for a curated menu which will have select food that will not get spoiled while being transported. This again costs a big sum. But many people are ready to spend to liven up the atmosphere that has been dampened by Covid. 

But, not everyone can afford it, said Thaibu Mathew of Seeds Events India Pvt Ltd. “Most of those who go for such a curated wedding, send a personalised gift hamper comprising assorted sweets to those who couldn’t attend the wedding,” she said. Babu said the food hamper he sent for his son’s wedding contained assorted goodies along with a photograph of the ceremony. 

Rajesh said, “The cost of the curated menus increases as per the dishes. The price varies from Rs 750 to over Rs 2,000 per head. The hampers are prepared by tying up with big hotels.” But all this takes a lot of effort and many times are not viable, he said. 

