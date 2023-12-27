How to kickstart your nutrition journey in 2024?

Sadhvika Srinivas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With a new year on the horizon, many might be thinking of beginning a healthy lifestyle. Here are some effective ways to get started:

Set Clear Goals: Define specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals. Having a clear goal provides direction, whether it’s weight loss, muscle gain, or improved energy levels.

Understand Nutritional Needs: Educate yourself on basic nutrition principles. Understand the macronutrients (carbohydrates, proteins, and fats) and micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) your body needs for optimal functioning.

Meal Planning: Plan your meals to ensure you get a balanced mix of nutrients. This can help you resist the temptation of unhealthy choices when hungry.

Hydration: Drink enough water throughout the day. Sometimes, feelings of hunger are signs of dehydration. Aim for at least 8 glasses (64 ounces) of water daily, but individual needs vary.

Balanced Diet: Include a variety of foods in your diet, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. This ensures you get a broad spectrum of nutrients.

Portion Control: Be mindful of portion sizes. Use smaller plates to help control the amount of food you eat and avoid overeating.

Limit Processed Foods: Reduce your intake of processed and refined foods. Opt for whole, natural foods whenever possible.

Incorporate Healthy Snacks: Plan healthy snacks between meals to keep your energy levels stable and prevent overeating during main meals.

Regular Eating Schedule: Establish a consistent eating schedule. This can help regulate your metabolism and prevent excessive hunger that might lead to poor food choices.

Gradual Changes: Instead of making drastic changes, introduce small, sustainable adjustments to your diet. This makes it easier to adapt to new habits over time.

Listen to Your Body: Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues. Eat when you’re hungry, and stop when you’re satisfied.

Physical Activity: Regular exercise complements a healthy diet. It helps burn calories, improves metabolism, and supports overall well-being.

Accountability and Support: Share your goals with friends, family, or a support group. Having a support system can keep you motivated and accountable.

Track Your Progress: Keep a food diary or use a nutrition app to track your meals and monitor your progress. This can help you identify patterns and make necessary adjustments.

Seek Professional Guidance: If possible, consult a registered dietitian or nutritionist to create a personalized plan tailored to your specific needs and goals.

Ways to increase fibre intake:

Fibre is a type of carbohydrate that the body can’t digest. Though most carbohydrates are broken down into sugar molecules called glucose, fibre cannot be broken down into sugar molecules, instead, it passes through the body undigested. Fibre helps regulate the body’s use of sugars, helping to keep hunger and blood sugar in check.

Children and adults need at least 25 to 35 grams of fibre per day for good health, but most Americans get only about 15 grams a day. Great sources are whole grains, whole fruits and vegetables, legumes, and nuts.

Eat whole fruits instead of drinking fruit juices.

Replace white rice, bread, and pasta with minimally processed brown rice and other whole grains like barley, millet, amaranth, farro, and

Add high-fibre foods to current meals: 1-2 tablespoons of almonds, ground flaxseeds, or seeds to cereals; diced vegetables to casseroles, stir-fried dishes, and soups.

Snack on crunchy raw vegetables or a handful of almonds instead of chips and crackers.

Substitute beans or legumes for meat two to three times a week in chili and soups.

If it is difficult to eat enough fibre through food, a fibre supplement such as psyllium or methylcellulose powders or wafers can be used. They can help bulk and soften stool so it is easier to pass. However, fibre supplements are not intended to completely replace high-fibre foods.

Remember that sustainable changes take time. Celebrate small victories, stay positive, and be patient with yourself as you work towards your nutrition goals.

