Last-minute venue changes play spoilsport in MG University Youth Festival

Mahatma Gandhi University

Mahatma Gandhi University (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Talents shone brightly in all the venues of Anekha 2023, the MG University Youth Festival which is underway in Ernakulam.

On day two of the fest, Ernakulam St Teresa’s College led the score tally with 37 points followed by Maharaja’s College with 24 and Thevara Sacred Heart College with 19.

However, some confusion played spoilsport at the venues on Thursday. According to a visitor, the organisers changed the venues given in the programme chart at the last moment.  Though the event kickstarted with a total of seven stages, it had to be increased to eight and then to nine, on Thursday. New stages had to be set up as the events could not be completed in the scheduled time. Many competitions were shifted to new stages.

Meanwhile, students of St Teresa’s College ruled the roost in many events, especially dance competitions. After coming first in drama, the college scored first in Keralanadanam, Bharatanatyam (transgender category) and Hindi poetry recitation. They came second in Thiruvathira.

