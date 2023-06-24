Ernakulam district accounts for half of dengue cases in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a worrying trend, dengue cases in Ernakulam are through the roof, despite repeated alerts and warnings by health professionals and experts. Nearly half of the dengue cases reported in Kerala on Friday were from Ernakulam. The district accounted for 61 of the 125 confirmed cases in the state.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, member of the public health advisory panel, IMA Kerala, said that over the last two years, Ernakulam reported the most number of dengue cases in the state. “For the last few weeks, the number of dengue cases in the district has been surging. Ernakulam has become the dengue capital of the state,” said Dr Rajeev.

Experts had warned that the waste accumulated in the streets and the delay in pre-monsoon cleaning activities could result in an outbreak of viral diseases. A recent study conducted by Thiruvananthapuram University College found that plastic garbage in drains causes mosquitoes to breed faster due to hormonal effects.

Dr Rajeev said the unhygienic conditions have contributed to rising case numbers. “There are unclean drains and garbage piled everywhere in the district, causing a multiplication of the mosquito population and thereby the spread of vector-borne diseases. Citizens should be wary. However, authorities still have to take effective action to clean the city,” he said.

ALOS READ | Jump in dengue cases sparks false alarm in Kerala

Chambakkara, Choornikkara, Chowara, Kuttampuzha, Ramamangalam, Thammanam, Pandapilly, Kalady, Cheruvattoor, and Thrikkakara are the hotspots of the disease in the district. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the district health department had earlier issued guidelines and directions to the public to tackle the situation. However, the initiatives have proven to be ineffective, as authorities have failed to stop the spread.

THE JUNE COUNT

1,384 Total dengue cases in Kerala

462 Total cases in Ernakulam

61 of the 125 cases confirmed in state on Friday from Ekm

In June, 33% of total cases in the state were reported in Ernakulam

KOCHI: In a worrying trend, dengue cases in Ernakulam are through the roof, despite repeated alerts and warnings by health professionals and experts. Nearly half of the dengue cases reported in Kerala on Friday were from Ernakulam. The district accounted for 61 of the 125 confirmed cases in the state. Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, member of the public health advisory panel, IMA Kerala, said that over the last two years, Ernakulam reported the most number of dengue cases in the state. “For the last few weeks, the number of dengue cases in the district has been surging. Ernakulam has become the dengue capital of the state,” said Dr Rajeev. Experts had warned that the waste accumulated in the streets and the delay in pre-monsoon cleaning activities could result in an outbreak of viral diseases. A recent study conducted by Thiruvananthapuram University College found that plastic garbage in drains causes mosquitoes to breed faster due to hormonal effects. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dr Rajeev said the unhygienic conditions have contributed to rising case numbers. “There are unclean drains and garbage piled everywhere in the district, causing a multiplication of the mosquito population and thereby the spread of vector-borne diseases. Citizens should be wary. However, authorities still have to take effective action to clean the city,” he said. ALOS READ | Jump in dengue cases sparks false alarm in Kerala Chambakkara, Choornikkara, Chowara, Kuttampuzha, Ramamangalam, Thammanam, Pandapilly, Kalady, Cheruvattoor, and Thrikkakara are the hotspots of the disease in the district. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the district health department had earlier issued guidelines and directions to the public to tackle the situation. However, the initiatives have proven to be ineffective, as authorities have failed to stop the spread. THE JUNE COUNT 1,384 Total dengue cases in Kerala 462 Total cases in Ernakulam 61 of the 125 cases confirmed in state on Friday from Ekm In June, 33% of total cases in the state were reported in Ernakulam