Jump in dengue cases sparks false alarm in Kerala

Both govt and private hospitals have been lenient in allowing admissions that do not strictly adhere to criteria 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In the midst of fever season, the rise in dengue cases has sparked a false alarm, leading to increased pressure on hospitals.

Doctors say patients suffering from fever are demanding hospital admission, even when it may not be necessary. Both government and private hospitals have been lenient in allowing admissions that do not strictly adhere to criteria. As a result, doctors in peripheral hospitals have started referring patients to larger medical facilities.

Dr Balachandar D, the national executive board member of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, said patients are seeking admission due to concerns such as a recent fever-related death in their neighbourhood or a decrease in platelet count. As there is no specific medicine to treat dengue, patients fear that their health condition may worsen, he said.

“Dengue can be challenging as initial tests may not provide accurate results. Platelet count typically begins to decline three days after infection. We check the count when the fever is three days old or if the patient has a rash along with fever or a high-grade fever, or if the child is sick looking. Nearly 90% of patients do not need to be admitted for dengue,” Dr Balachandar added. 

Patients with dengue tend to focus solely on platelet count to determine the severity of their illness, disregarding established treatment guidelines. Doctors emphasise that there are other crucial aspects to monitor beyond platelet count. “The key to dengue treatment is monitoring a patient’s red blood cells. Hospital admission is necessary only when symptoms and test results indicate a worsening of the disease,” said Dr N M Arun, an internal medicine specialist. He added that the practice of consuming papaya leaf juice is not beneficial for dengue treatment and can potentially worsen the patient’s condition.

Dr T N Suresh, president of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), said inpatient admissions have increased this fever season. “Patients are admitted when doctors fear that they may not receive adequate follow-up care. Overall admissions are based on a hospital’s bed capacity,” said Dr Suresh.

Platelet count

  • Patients with dengue tend to focus solely on platelet count to determine the severity of their illness, disregarding established treatment guidelines. 
  • Doctors emphasise that there are other crucial aspects to monitor beyond platelet count. 

IMA urges people to be vigilant against viral diseases

As diseases like viral fever, influenza, and H1N1 are spreading in Kerala, the Cochin Chapter of the Indian Medical Association urged the public to be vigilant. IMA scientific adviser Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, president of IMA Cochin, Sreenivasa Kammath, secretary Dr George Thukalan, past presidents Dr Sunny P Orethel, and Dr Maria Varghese stated that the number of patients with viral diseases seeking treatment at hospitals has increased. Most cases have been reported from Ernakulam.

“Dengue fever is a viral disease which is spread by Aedes mosquitoes that bite humans widely during the day. The mosquito can lay eggs in flower vases, pots, plastic bottles, wooden boxes, and drains that are blocked due to the accumulation of plastic waste,” stated IMA.  

