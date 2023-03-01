Explosion shatters Kochi man’s dream house

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Biju Vincent, 36, who works in a car showroom in Kochi, had used his entire savings and bank loan to construct a new house at Muttinakam in 2021. Now, his wife and three children are in hospital, and his house is in an irrepairable state following a massive explosion at a firework manufacturing unit operating just behind the house.

Vinu Vincent, the brother of Biju, was in shock when he reached their home to check its state after the explosion.

“We are actually from Palarivattom in Kochi. But my brother wanted his own house. He and his family moved to Muttinakam after constructing a new house two years ago. It is heartbreaking to see the state of the house. The entire back side of the house is ripped open. The concrete roof of the house has cracks everywhere. All the gadgets are damaged,” Vinu said.

Biju’s wife, Fredeena, and his three children - Isabell, Esther and Elsa - are in the hospital undergoing treatment for injuries.The other injured are K J Mathai and his son Neeraj.

“When we reached their house, both looked shocked and lost consciousness. Luckily, the ambulance came without delay. The explosion was so severe that particles from the manufacturing unit were spotted at houses even 100 metres away from the accident site,” said Jose, a resident.

Sethu, who lives five houses from the accident site, said his two children were playing in the open ground when the explosions happened. “I ran to the playground to save the children. At the time, explosions continued for minutes. There were over ten kids on the ground when I reached there. Luckily, they escaped unhurt,” he said.

