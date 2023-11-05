Kalamassery blasts: 12-year-old Libna laid to rest after six days; school playground misses her

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Class 7 students of SNDP Higher Secondary School in Malayattoor were inconsolable when they paid the last respects to their dear friend Libna, who succumbed to burn injuries suffered in the Kalamassery blast, on Saturday. While Krishnapriya, Nihara, Dhanika, Vaidhika, Amekha, Vaiga, and Libna’s other classmates struggled to control their emotions, the teachers stood helpless at the loss of their student.

Twelve-year-old Libna died on Monday at the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital after the blast at the Zamra Convention Centre, Kalamassery. She was admitted with 95% burn injuries. Her body was kept at the Malayattor school for the public to pay homage on Saturday.

Libna’s maternal grandmother and father get emotional after seeing her body

She was a brilliant student, says Sreeja Sreedharan, who had taught Libna in 6th and 7th grade. “She was brilliant in her studies. We are yet to cope with her loss. However, we are trying to stay strong,” she said. Bindu V S, another teacher, says she was like an angel whom everyone in the school loved.

“She was a well-behaved and brilliant child, and used to score good marks. Everyone in the school liked her. When I went on two weeks’ leave around two months ago, she sent me a letter saying that the children missed me. I have kept that letter with me,” added Bindu.

Sindu, the younger sister of Libna’s father, was disheartened that her niece can never play at the school ground like before. “She was the youngest child and therefore our favourite. This is the ground where she used to play. She can never spend time here again,” said a teary-eyed Sindhu.

Libna’s father Pradeepan and family members were waiting for her mother Saly and brother Praveen to recover from the injuries to conduct the funeral. However, the relatives decided to conduct the ceremony on Saturday, six days later, as both of them are still on ventilator support.

