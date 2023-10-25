Youth who consumed shawarma in Kerala's Kakkanad hospitalised, restaurateur booked

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Thrikkakara police have registered a case against a restaurant owner after a youth who consumed shawarma from the eatery was hospitalised due to alleged food poisoning.

Pala native Rahul D Nair, an employee of Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ), is currently on ventilator support in a private hospital in Kakkanad. Rahul had ordered the shawarma from the restaurant at Mavelipuram in Kakkanad on October 18. He soon developed health issues. He was admitted to several hospitals before being taken to the private hospital on Sunday. Later, his health deteriorated and he was kept on ventilator support.

The hospital authorities said Rahul’s condition is critical. “His blood samples have been sent to a multi-speciality hospital for further confirmation of food poisoning,” he said.

The police have booked the restaurant owner under Sections 284 (dealing with any poisonous substance so as to endanger human life) and 308 (attempting to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC. The health wing of Thrikkakara municipality shut down the restaurant after receiving a complaint on October 23. Further action will be initiated based on the reports of the food safety department.

“Our health wing conducted an inspection and shut the hotel down based on the complaint,” said Thrikkakara municipality councillor P M Yunus.

