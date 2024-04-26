The magical Lemongrass

KOCHI: Lemongrass isn’t just a fragrant herb used to flavour dishes; it’s a powerhouse of health benefits that can transform your well-being. In terms of nutrition, lemongrass is low in calories and carbohydrates, making it a great addition to a balanced diet. It’s also rich in vitamins A and C, essential for a strong immune system, healthy skin, and hair. But the goodness of lemongrass doesn’t stop there. It contains phytochemicals, natural compounds found in plants that have powerful antioxidant properties.
These phytochemicals help fight off harmful free radicals in your body, protecting your cells from damage and reducing the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease. In essence, lemongrass is not only a flavourful herb but also a nutritional powerhouse that can support your overall well-being, and here’s why you should consider incorporating lemongrass into your diet.
Digestive health
Lemongrass contains citral, a compound that stimulates the intestines, promoting the expulsion of toxins, aiding in digestion. Whether you’re dealing with constipation, acidity, or bloating, lemongrass can offer relief and cleanse your digestive system.
Immunity booster
Rich in vitamins A and C, lemongrass strengthens your immune system, helping you ward off cold, fever, and flu.
Blood pressure regulator
Lemongrass is packed with potassium, which can help regulate blood pressure, especially for those with high blood pressure. Potassium helps balance the sodium levels in your body, which is crucial for maintaining healthy blood pressure. However, if you have kidney problems and your blood potassium levels are already high, you should be cautious with lemon-grass consumption.
Natural diuretic
Lemongrass has natural diuretic properties, meaning it helps the body get rid of excess water. This is particularly useful for young girls and women who may experience water retention, leading to bloating and discomfort. By promoting the removal of excess fluids, lemongrass can reduce bloating and make you feel lighter. It’s like giving your body a gentle flush, helping you feel more comfortable and relieving any swelling or puffiness.
Liver and kidney cleanser
Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory powers help to cleanse vital organs, eliminating harmful toxins and reducing inflammation. By promoting detoxification, lemongrass helps your liver and kidneys flush out waste more efficiently, keeping them healthy and their functioning optimal.
Anti fungal/bacterial properties
Lemongrass packs a punch against infections with its strong anti-fungal and anti-bacterial abilities. Whether it’s a pesky stomach bug or a stubborn cold, lemongrass can help fight off the invaders. A special brew of lemongrass, black tea, turmeric, and spices like pepper, etc. works wonders for clearing out mucus and phlegm, easing chest congestion and sinus troubles.
PMS relief
Lemongrass tea can ease PMS symptoms like cramps and nausea, By soothing these discomforts, lemongrass helps maintain hormonal equilibrium, promoting a smoother menstrual cycle. Its calming properties can alleviate mood swings and irritability often experienced during PMS. Lemongrass essential oil contains eugenol, which can boost serotonin production, promote relaxation, and reduce stress, headaches, and migraines as well.