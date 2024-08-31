Vegetarianism: The secret to a raw diet

KOCHI: In vegetarianism, one abstains from the consumption of animal products and consume food composed primarily or entirely of grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds. According to this dietary pattern, processed foods have been considered unhealthy, and the consumption of raw plant-based diets and unprocessed foods has been encouraged. However, these effects have not been fully proven, and there are contradictions.

Vegetarians are divided into five main categories: vegans (who eat only plant-based foods), lacto-vegetarians (who eat an entirely plant-based diet except for dairy), ovo-vegetarians (who eat an entirely plant-based diet except for eggs), lacto-ovo vegetarians (they also consume dairy products and eggs), and pesco vegetarians (who exclude meat and poultry, dairy, and eggs, but include fish)

Some consider that cooked food to have harmful effects, including loss of some essential nutrients; the destruction of influential enzymes like myrosinase in cruciferous vegetables and alliinase in garlic, which produce anti-cancer compounds. These reasons lead a subset of vegans to follow a raw vegetarian diet. Relatively favourable effects are seen with a raw vegetarian diet, including decreased blood lipids, weight, and BMI, blood sugar, blood pressure, inflammatory markers, reduced joint disease symptoms, and improved quality of life, however, side effects such as decreased HDL and amenorrhea are also likely to occur.