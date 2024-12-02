Minister Veena George launches major projects at Ernakulam General Hospital

KOCHI: Health Minister Veena George launched 11 new projects at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Sunday. These include an early intervention centre, a paediatric palliative homecare programme, a renovated ophthalmology centre, and a library – termed a bookstander.

Speaking at the event, the minister said Ernakulam General Hospital has made remarkable contributions to the healthcare sector in the state.

“We have taken steps to create posts in the department of cardiothoracic surgery. The launch of a gastroenterology department in the hospital is also under consideration,” she said.

The minister also inaugurated ‘Jeevanekam, Jeevanakam,’ the state-level social media campaign of the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), to promote organ donation in the state.