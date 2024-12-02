Kochi

Minister Veena George launches major projects at Ernakulam General Hospital

Speaking at the event, Minister Veena George said Ernakulam General Hospital has made remarkable contributions to the healthcare sector in the state.
KOCHI: Health Minister Veena George launched 11 new projects at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Sunday. These include an early intervention centre, a paediatric palliative homecare programme, a renovated ophthalmology centre, and a library – termed a bookstander.

Speaking at the event, the minister said Ernakulam General Hospital has made remarkable contributions to the healthcare sector in the state.

“We have taken steps to create posts in the department of cardiothoracic surgery. The launch of a gastroenterology department in the hospital is also under consideration,” she said.

The minister also inaugurated ‘Jeevanekam, Jeevanakam,’ the state-level social media campaign of the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), to promote organ donation in the state.

Other key projects

  • ‘Thank you, donor’ mobile application to provide information to donors on blood requirements and other information. Donors and receivers can register for details

  • Renovated ophthalmology department

  • Fibroscan facility to identify conditions related to the liver

  • Renovated female ward

  • An antibiotic policy release

Heart-transplant licence milestone

Ernakulam General Hospital has become the first district-level hospital in the country to receive the licence to perform heart-transplant surgery. Hospital superintendent Dr Shahir Shah, received the licence from Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) executive director Dr Noble Gracious. With the right skills and technology, preparations for facilitating heart-transplant surgery at the hospital were completed earlier. Ernakulam GH is also the first district-level hospital in the country to perform kidney transplant surgery. In the last year, the hospital conducted five kidney transplant surgeries.

Health hubs in four MCHs, Ernakulam General Hospital to attract patients from outside Kerala
Ernakulam General Hospital
Veena George

