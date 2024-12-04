Alappuzha accident: Family bids tearful farewell to son in Ernakulam

KOCHI: The qabaristan of the Central Juma Masjid in Ernakulam witnessed deeply emotional scenes on Tuesday afternoon as the body of Pakkrichiyappura Veettil Mohammed Ibrahim P P was brought for final rites.

Ibrahim, a first-year MBBS student at Alappuzha Government Medical College, was one of five students who tragically lost their lives in a road accident on Monday night at Kalarcode in Alappuzha.

“He was a beacon of hope for his family and the people of Androth Island in Lakshadweep,” said an administrative officer from Lakshadweep.

“His parents had high expectations for him when he came to Kerala to pursue his medical studies. The news of the accident reached his relatives late Monday night. Ibrahim’s father, P Muhammed Naseer, and a few relatives travelled to Kochi on Tuesday morning to receive his body.”

At the qabaristan, Ibrahim’s family and friends, including his father and schoolmates, were overcome with grief as they bid farewell to the young man with a promising future. Ibrahim was known for his exceptional academic achievements—he scored 98% in his SSLC exams and cleared the NEET entrance exam on his first attempt, making his untimely death even more heartbreaking for those who knew him.