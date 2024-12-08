Police expect more Gulf banks to file complaints on loan defaulters

KOCHI: After police registered loan-fraud cases against 10 nurses who used to work under the ministry of health (MoH) in Kuwait, investigations have revealed that other Gulf countries have similar defaulters.

Although the current cases have been registered based on the complaint of Kuwait-based Gulf Bank, police are expecting other banks in the region to file complaints soon.

Gulf Bank has identified 1,425 loan defaulters from Kerala. The bank estimates that over Rs 700 crore is due from these borrowers, mostly nurses.

According to Thomas J Anakkallunkal, who is representing the bank in Kerala, the fraud is not limited to Gulf Bank. “Other banks in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar have also reported such cheating on a wide scale. However, these banks were not aware of the legal steps that can be initiated against defaulters in Kerala. We are now expecting complaints from such banks,” Thomas said.

The cases have been registered at Puthencruz, Kalamassery, Njarackal, Varapuzha, Kalady, Muvattupuzha, Oonnukal, Kodanad and Kumarakom police stations. The accused have been charged with cheating and criminal breach of trust.