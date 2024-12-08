Police expect more Gulf banks to file complaints on loan defaulters

KOCHI: After police registered loan-fraud cases against 10 nurses who used to work under the ministry of health (MoH) in Kuwait, investigations have revealed that other Gulf countries have similar defaulters.
Although the current cases have been registered based on the complaint of Kuwait-based Gulf Bank, police are expecting other banks in the region to file complaints soon.
Gulf Bank has identified 1,425 loan defaulters from Kerala. The bank estimates that over Rs 700 crore is due from these borrowers, mostly nurses.
According to Thomas J Anakkallunkal, who is representing the bank in Kerala, the fraud is not limited to Gulf Bank. “Other banks in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar have also reported such cheating on a wide scale. However, these banks were not aware of the legal steps that can be initiated against defaulters in Kerala. We are now expecting complaints from such banks,” Thomas said.
The cases have been registered at Puthencruz, Kalamassery, Njarackal, Varapuzha, Kalady, Muvattupuzha, Oonnukal, Kodanad and Kumarakom police stations. The accused have been charged with cheating and criminal breach of trust.
Some have come forward to settle the loans, police sources said. “In two cases, the accused have expressed their willingness to settle. According to them, they lost the ability to repay the loan after losing their jobs during the Covid-19 crisis. We have come to know that some of the defaulters are in talks with the bank to repay the money and avoid legal action. As cheating cases are compoundable, the settlement can be reached between the complainant and accused,” a police officer said.
Meanwhile, Gulf Bank and police are trying to locate the other defaulters who now work in other countries. “Most of the defaulters are currently based in Canada, Australia, the UK, and other European countries. However, as they are still Indian citizens, we will file complaints at police stations near their residences in Kerala,” Thomas said.
The nurses took loans using salary certificates issued by MoH. Initially, they took small loans and repaid them on schedule. Due to their good track record, the banks offered them larger loans. After initial payments on the fresh loans, the borrowers quit their jobs and left the country. Later, they stopped servicing the loans. In the 10 registered cases, the default ranged from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.