Girl murdered by stepmother laid to rest at Nellimattom Juma Masjid in Kochi; sorcerer arrested

KOCHI: The six-year-old girl who was smothered to death by her stepmother was laid to rest at the Nellimattom Juma Masjid on Saturday. A prayer session was held as part of the funeral for Muskhan before her body was buried on the mosque premises. Her father Ajaz Khan, who is from Uttar Pradesh, was present during the funeral.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested a sorcerer, Noushad, 56, whom the accused, Aneesha, had consulted twice at near Kothamangalam.

As Noushad had no involvement in the death of Muskhan, the police have registered a separate case against him under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. The police raided Noushad’s residence and recovered several books on black magic.

The investigators found that he was performing black magic and was approached by several people to resolve their issues.