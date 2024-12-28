NCC camp at KCM college in Kochi shut down after students suffer food poisoning

KOCHI: The 10-day NCC camp at KMM Arts and Science College been closed following food poisoning.

“The officials had earlier informed us that the camp would be resumed from December 26 after two days of break. But it did not. The students have not returned to the camp. We had inspected the college and found that the camp kitchen was not functional,” said Unni Kakkanad, health standing committee chairman of Thrikkakara municipality.

“We collected samples of water from different sources and the food items kept there, and sent them for testing. We also collected blood samples for testing. We are waiting for the results,” said a health inspector with the municipality.

He added that the curd that was served along with the lunch on Monday might have caused health issues among students. “Curd and buttermilk can cause health issues and food poisoning in people. We had inquired if any students who hadn’t taken curd experienced symptoms of diarrhoea. We suspect the food item caused the spread,” he added.

Around 80 students were taken to Kalamassery MCH and other hospitals following alleged food poisoning at the NCC camp. The students were discharged by Tuesday morning.