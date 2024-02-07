Kochi Corporation presents Rs 46.3 lakh surplus budget

KOCHI: Decentralised waste management, smart roads, e-buses, mini-buses, and junction development, along with a proposal to extend Kochi Metro Rail to West Kochi, are some of the major announcements in the Kochi corporation budget, tabled in the council on Tuesday.

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to make waste management efficient and effective is an important announcement in the budget for 2024-25.

The budget was tabled in the council by the secretary instead of deputy mayor, K A Ansiya, which led to protests by opposition. The budget expects a revenue receipt of Rs 1,201.9 crore and an expenditure of Rs 1,155.63 crore, with a revenue surplus of Rs 46.3 lakh in 2024–25.

The decentralised waste treatment plant, regarded a successful model at Manappattiparambu, will be extended to other parts of the city. Kadebagam, Kunnumpuram, Ernakulam South, and Thattazham are the proposed areas where new decentralised plants will come up. The project will be set up with the assistance of development agencies. Apart from BPCL’s 150-tonne waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, which is set to be commissioned in a few months, the corporation plans to set up two black soldier fly plants within two months.