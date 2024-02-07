Kochi Corporation presents Rs 46.3 lakh surplus budget

KOCHI: Decentralised waste management, smart roads, e-buses, mini-buses, and junction development, along with a proposal to extend Kochi Metro Rail to West Kochi, are some of the major announcements in the Kochi corporation budget, tabled in the council on Tuesday.
The use of artificial intelligence (AI) to make waste management efficient and effective is an important announcement in the budget for 2024-25.
The budget was tabled in the council by the secretary instead of deputy mayor, K A Ansiya, which led to protests by opposition. The budget expects a revenue receipt of Rs 1,201.9 crore and an expenditure of Rs 1,155.63 crore, with a revenue surplus of Rs 46.3 lakh in 2024–25.
The decentralised waste treatment plant, regarded a successful model at Manappattiparambu, will be extended to other parts of the city. Kadebagam, Kunnumpuram, Ernakulam South, and Thattazham are the proposed areas where new decentralised plants will come up. The project will be set up with the assistance of development agencies. Apart from BPCL’s 150-tonne waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram, which is set to be commissioned in a few months, the corporation plans to set up two black soldier fly plants within two months.
The budget also earmarked Rs 118 crore for treating legacy waste at Brahmapuram. The corporation has entrusted Bhoomi Green Company to treat legacy waste within 16 months. The budget set aside Rs 1.5 crore for setting up a biomedical waste treatment plant.
For the transportation sector, the budget has allocated Rs 40 crore. The project, titled Road Cluster, is aimed at developing major roads. Under it, major roads will be developed into ultra-modern roads. K P Vallon Road, Pottakkuzhi-Mamangalam Road, and Palluruthy Road are mainly planned under this.
The corporation budget also earmarked Rs 50 crore to convert major roads to smart roads. To resolve the transportation issues being faced by West Kochiites, the corporation has decided to approach the state government to extend the Kochi Metro service to West Kochi area. The corporation will initiate steps to make the project a reality.
To improve public transport, a special purpose vehicle will be set up to operate e-mini buses where there are no bus services. The project, which has been allocated Rs 2 crore, will be implemented with the support of the transport department. Junction development, including Alinchuvadu, Thoppumpady, Palluruthy-Kacheripady, Edappally High School, and Fort Kochi Veli, is planned in phases, with Rs 5 crore allocated for the initial phase. A permanent road repair unit, with a pothole-filling machine, will be established with Rs 6.72 crore funding.
A parking policy, crafted with expert input, will identify spaces for parking. Tender formalities have been completed for setting up a multi-level parking facility near the Ernakulam market, needing Rs 22 crore investment.
The budget also earmarked funds for the Operation Breakthrough project. Drainage master plan preparation, Mullassery Canal renovation, Edappally Canal widening are the major works under the project.
Major projects
Digital literacy
Design City project
Smart junctions
E-Mobility
Swap shop
Extension of Samrudhi project
Transgender clinic
Breakfast for students
Kids Olympics
Fort Kochi beach renovation
Development of public spaces
Shipbuilding museum
Food courts
Budget
Expected revenue: Rs 1,201.9 cr
Expenditure : Rs 1,155.63 cr
Surplus: Rs 46.3 lakh
Proposed decentralized waste treatment plants
Kadebagam
Kunnumpuram
Ernakulam South
Thattazham