The only way to survive is to work hard: Actor-comedian Danish Sait

KOCHI: It’s impossible to think of Danish Sait not being a ‘funny guy’, and instead picturing him as Chamathakan in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal-starrer Malaikottai Vaaliban. But it comes as a pleasant surprise for viewers.

Sait recalls the role was a part of a conversation that initially started between director Lijo Jose Pellissery and himself for another project which didn’t eventually happen. “Then he asked me to try this character. In the animal world, Chamathakan is like a hyena. Never the one to start a fight, but always the one praying to make sure somebody else’s downfall. Here, that downfall is setup for Vaaliban, essayed by Mohanlal,” says Sait, adding, “Preparing and performing the role were great fun. It was honestly something that I hadn’t seen in myself but I am glad Lijo saw it in me.”

Sait calls being part of the film as one of the most gratifying experiences with learnings to last a lifetime. “It’s been quite a privilege,” he says. Sait’s euphoria is understandable because it’s only a lucky few who get to work with Mohanlal up close and personal.

“The fact that someone as big as him would just come to me to make sure I was fine made me feel really special and welcomed. I remember the first time I interacted with him was on the first day I landed in Jaisalmer. His first line to me was ‘Welcome to the family.’ That was adorable,” recalls Sait, whose biggest learning from Mohanlal was: The only way to survive this business is to keep working hard.