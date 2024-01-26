'Malaikottai Vaaliban' movie review: A tiresome visual extravaganza with few joys

What, in a traditional Mohanlal-led mass movie, would be often conveyed through dialogues, LJP and co-writer P.S Rafeeque (Amen, Nayakan) deliver through a ballad that details their hero's extraordinary derring-do. Rafeeque's involvement is one of the reasons I got excited about MV because I regard Amen as one of the duo's most accomplished works. Interestingly, MV also finds space for what Rafeeque did in LJP's debut feature Nayakan -- the slightly superhuman touch in that Indrajith-Siddique starrer. And like that film, MV has a taste for the theatrical, in the form of masks, bright colours, and eccentric characters. But it's this latter quality that eventually proves to be a chink in its armour. MV is, simply put, a movie with the sensibility of an elaborate play.

I wouldn't have minded the 'theatrical' elements had there been a neat balance between those and the cinematic elements. To give a quick example, some of Akira Kurosawa's films, most notably Throne of Blood and Ran, incorporated facets of the kabuki that, when combined with immersively atmospheric visuals and sound, produced a surreal, one-of-a-kind experience. There's no denying that MV, too, has that unreal quality in several places -- makes sense in a story with a larger-than-life protagonist -- but the tonal inconsistencies often work against its favour. The occasional detour, say, a lukewarm romance between secondary characters, plays spoilsport. You begin to question its inclusion, but even when the reason is revealed in the film's climactic portions, you wonder whether LJP intended to make multiple movies through one.