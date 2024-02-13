Choorakkad firecracker explosion: No house to return to for many injured

KOCHI: Those taken to the Tripunithura taluk hospital, after suffering injuries in the firecracker unit blast, are worried about their health as well as their houses. While all of them want to go home as early as possible, it has become pretty much impossible for most of them. For their houses have either been destroyed or damaged partially.
“I was taken to the hospital by my daughter-in-law. The doctor said we can leave by tomorrow (Tuesday). But where to go? I was staying with my younger son and family. His house is now destroyed. No windows, doors, or tiles remain,” said Parvathy, 83, with tears rolling down her cheeks.
Parvathy was admitted to the hospital following high blood pressure and suffocation caused by the explosion and the resulting smoke.
“I was sitting in front of my house when there was a noise that sounded like thunder,” said Saraswathi, another resident of Choorakkad near Puthiyakavu.
“After a few seconds, the smoke spread in the area and I started suffocating. I tried to run. Later, my daughter and son-in-law brought me to the hospital.”
Though a final estimate is yet to be prepared, officials reckon at least 180 houses in the vicinity have been destroyed either partially or fully.
“I was in the temple but my wife was at home,” said Shivan, another local resident.
“She was injured and was taken to the hospital by palliative care officials. When I went home after learning about the incident, I saw the damaged houses. The blast has damaged several houses in the area. As it is a Monday, children and most residents were away, either at school or workplace. Else, the casualties would have increased.”
The incident left the elderly stressed out and they were taken to the hospital.
“Around 22 patients sought treatment after the explosion,” said Dr Suma, the superintendent of the Tripunithura Taluk Hospital.
“Most of them are suffering from dizziness, suffocation, and hypertension caused by the smoke and noise. The incident has led to mental strain and trauma for many, especially the elderly. We have admitted four patients. Others are now under observation.”
Four critical
The condition of four injured persons admitted to Ernakulam Medical College Hospital continued to be critical at the time of going to the press. Anandan, 69, Adarsh, 28, Anil, 49, and Madhusoodanan, 60, were shifted to the MCH from the Tripunithura taluk hospital considering the grave injuries. As many as 22 injured people were taken to the taluk hospital, Devi Hospital, and VKM Hospital. Six of them were discharged after primary treatment. The rest are under observation