Choorakkad firecracker explosion: No house to return to for many injured

KOCHI: Those taken to the Tripunithura taluk hospital, after suffering injuries in the firecracker unit blast, are worried about their health as well as their houses. While all of them want to go home as early as possible, it has become pretty much impossible for most of them. For their houses have either been destroyed or damaged partially.

“I was taken to the hospital by my daughter-in-law. The doctor said we can leave by tomorrow (Tuesday). But where to go? I was staying with my younger son and family. His house is now destroyed. No windows, doors, or tiles remain,” said Parvathy, 83, with tears rolling down her cheeks.