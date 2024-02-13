Two employees injured after goon opens fire outside bar in city, 3 held, police on the lookout for shooter

Other employees of the bar said their colleague Jithin George, 25, of Manimala in Kottayam was first assaulted by the five-member gang. The incident took place around 11.30pm, they said.

“The group arrived in a white Ford Figo car. The bar had closed by then. They parked the vehicle outside the main gate and after some time, started fighting each other. Jithin, who was leaving after duty, spotted them and intervened. The group attacked him and slapped and kicked him in the face,” said an employee.

Seeing this, Akhil and Sujin came to Jithin’s rescue. “That was when one of the group members, who appeared to be in his 40s, took out a pistol and fired four bullets. One bullet hit Sujin’s abdomen while another hit Akhil’s thigh. The group immediately got in the car and fled,” said the employee.

Akhil and Sujin were rushed to a private hospital where they underwent surgery on Monday morning. Their condition is stable, said the hospital staff.