Thrilling me softly

The early 2000s saw a callous mix of seemingly ‘pompous’ pursuits mushroom in Kerala, such as racing and snooker. Later, came gaming.

With this, activities like philately, numismatics, crafts, music, etc., took a backseat.

This author remembers a conversation he had with a friend after returning from a ten-day pottery mela in Bhopal. “Who would spend money to play with mud?” the friend asked, unaware that each item exhibited there was bought by the whos-who of India.

Also, did you know? A Kochi lad — Sandeep Thomas, who’s currently based in the US — had created a Facebook-like platform way back in 2010. That is, years before the social media website found a footing in India. Sadly, such endeavours were not celebrated enough.

Sandeep had to suffer the tasteless label of a “nerd”, before time proved everyone wrong.

It is likely that you, dear reader, have also faced similar dilemmas while growing up.

Now, fast forward to 2024, it seems the old labels have faded. People are pursuing all kinds of hobbies. This time, without having to justify them.

Harris Ali, co-founder of Cochin Book Club, has a plausible theory on how this came to be. It is, he believes, a result of the barrier-free socialising that today’s children enjoy — the casual intermingle with members of the opposite sex.

“Earlier, the boys used to hang out with boys, and girls with girls. So there were mainly gender-based groups, resulting in more visibility for communities that catered to them,” says the 49-year-old.

“For example, martial arts and biking communities — the seemingly ‘hard’ hobby — among men, and dance groups and the like among women. That’s not the case anymore.”

However, businessman and martial arts enthusiast Azhar Umar, 34, contests that there never was any such thing as ‘hard’ and ‘soft’ hobbies. Martial arts, biking, and racing were perceived as ‘hard’, as they are more time-intensive.

“So, people who had more time to spare pursued those, and people who had a demanding job leaned towards the more indoorsy works, such as knitting, game development, etc.,” says Azhar.

In any case, activities once relegated to the sidelines as hobbies are now taking centre stage — if not as full-fledged jobs, then as side hustles.

This cultural shift signals a re-evaluation of the traditional hierarchy of art forms. It’s no longer ‘dance, music, painting’ first, as people increasingly recognise the value of self-expression and craftsmanship, no matter the medium.

After the heady 2000s, the resurgence of these ‘softer’ arts — their slow and deliberate creations — presents a much-needed counterbalance.

Whether through the rhythmic click of knitting needles, the immersive worlds of video games, the vibrant pages of comic books, or the curated collections of manga, individuals are once again reclaiming their creative agency and forging meaningful connections.

Here, TNIE presents a snapshot of hobbies prevalent in Kerala today. Some, you have already heard of. Others, likely not. In any case, there’s something in here for everyone.

No labels attached!

Tree walks

Introduced in 2012 in memory of Dr C Thankam, a retired botany professor, Tree Walks, steered by her daughter, Anitha Sharma, is a community of nature lovers that organises walks and campaigns to protect the green cover in the capital city. From its humble beginnings, the group has now evolved into an activist and advocacy group with teeth, currently engaged in shaping guidelines that always keep trees as part of the equation at the policy level. In addition to its activities to conserve the environment, for a newcomer, it is also a great vehicle to see the city.

Board games

The Cochin Board Gamers community in Kochi is one of the oldest clubs of its kind in the state. Started by Bobby Cresman in 2015, it introduced a variety of board and card games, ranging from fantasy to politics, and employing a slew of mechanisms that went beyond the usual throw-a-dice-and-move-the-token approach. Though its heydays are behind it, the club has left an indelible mark in weaving a whole new subculture in the city. Now, inspired by it, several groups have since launched in all corners of the state.

Song making

Earlier, music production was an absolute technical nightmare, best left to the experts. Even if one was indeed very keen to learn, the avenues for doing so were very limited. And then again, simple know-how alone did not suffice. You had to have a grandfather in the business to be able to break in. Thankfully, this is no longer the case today. Now, anyone with a laptop and necessary software can conjure a track in minutes.

The success of When Chai Met Toast, Dr Lincoln, and Jeremiah, and the legacy of legendary bands like 13AD, Motherjane and Avial have promoted many to follow this path.

Manga & comics

Manga, originating from Japan, has transcended cultural boundaries to become a global phenomenon, captivating readers with its distinctive art style and storytelling conventions. Kerala too has many takers for it. Indeed, the success of platforms like Kawaii Kochi and the Thiruvananthapuram-based Shinigami Studios has put the limelight on cosplays, anime, comics and other pop-culture forms, including gaming. Several indie comics and graphic novel creators too have mushroomed in the state, one of the notable being Studio Kokaachi.

Collections

Pokemon. Hot Wheels. Lego. For the ’90s kids, these form a core memory of their childhood, and therefore each enjoys a dedicated fanbase to this day. For Thiruvanathapuram-based Bala Govind, 29, the cards are more than just nostalgic keepsakes. “Some of the cards are indeed very valuable as their illustrations are done by renowned artists,” he says. For Anurag R G, the craze is for Legos. “To build a Lego set is no easy task. It requires a great deal of focus. For me, setting up a complete set is a big mental reward,” says the 35-year-old who runs Playfolio, a one-stop destination for all things fun. Eve’s Cafe in the capital city hosts Hot Wheels events every week. “It sees a big crowd, including men and women. For many, most of whom are in their late 20s, it is a time to unwind. Though these cars have the label of being kids’ toys, it is usually adults who invest in them. At Eve’s Cafe, we have plans to set up a 50m track for Hot Wheels,” says Beta Jayakumar, the cafe’s founder.

Heritage clubs

The advent of Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2012 opened the floodgates to a renewed interest in history and heritage. Now, thanks to platforms like the Kochi Heritage Project, steered by Johan Binny, and Ernakulam Karayogam, spearheaded by Dr B Venugopal, this a year-round affair.

With inputs from: Prescia Gladwin, Mahima Anna Jacob