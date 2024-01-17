A grand ode to rain, nature brightens the Palette in Kochi

Featuring works from the annual art camp held in October last year in Peechi, the exhibition explores various styles of painting. “We had over 600 entries from14 districts,” says Cyril. “Established in 1961 as an artists’ collective, Kerala Chitrakala Parishath faced challenges and became inactive in 1983. It was revived in 2019 post-floods to support artists.”

Cyril adds that the organisation now has units in all districts of Kerala, with nearly 800 active participating artists.

The diverse collection at the ongoing exhibition includes hyper-realistic, Van Gogh-style, portraits, cityscapes, landscapes, abstract paintings, and depictions of war zones. The exhibition and sale conclude on February 1. Open from 10 am to 6 pm.