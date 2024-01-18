Trespassers welcome!

Growth

The rise of Trespassers has been meteoric. Working in many parts of the states, organising art camps and a gallery show, with media featuring their work, and making a presence in the Lokame Tharavadu contemporary art show in Alappuzha under the Kochi Biennale Foundation, Trespassers have made a mark in the art world.

“It was completely unexpected. We thought it would take at least six to seven years to make a name for ourselves,” says Vishnu.

For the collective, what matters is the people they meet, the minds they touch. “All of us have our own styles and themes. Initially, we tried different methods—making a person take charge of one work and others assisting him,” says Jinil.

But soon the artists realised the emptiness in etching someone else’s idea. So they devised an eccentric yet democratic method. “We all paint together, taking a part of the wall for ourselves. Soon, the lines blur, and the wall becomes one canvas,” explains Jinil.

The unity in the work remains so overwhelming that it takes close scrutiny to spot the differences in styles or themes that go into the work. “An outsider cannot see individual styles and inspirations but only the whole work. Even the colours we use are different. I like painting human figures using earthy tones. But Jinil and Ambady come with bright pinks and yellows,” quips Vishnu.

Group effort

Before they pick up the paint, the team scouts the site, speak to the local people, observe their life, patterns of the earth, colour of the soil, and then, begin by etching the walls with the essence of the place.

They get help sometimes, when locals chip in. “In Kozhikode, an elderly woman, who used to walk by our work site every day, came up with a suggestion. We asked her to do it on the wall herself. It’s, afterall, her wall too,” Vishnu says. The woman drew a local stray dog on the wall.

Another such story is of a girl who came to watch them work at Ukkadam in Tamil Nadu on a St+art India project. “She came by on most days and talked about everything, from which we could piece vivid images of the place,” remembers the team.

The work was to paint on the walls of a Kovai Housing Unit -— a tall task for the Trespassers. “It was just after Covid. The inmates told us of their lives in the home,” explains Jinil. The artwork showed the families inside, linked by the umpteen stairs inside. “It was here that the little girl came to us. Her father, who used to drink, used to beat her up. Once, he slapped her in front of all of us. We couldn’t do anything being strangers there. All we could do was make her a key part of our work,” Jinil says.

Trespassers finished the work, in the hope that it would inspire the little girl and help her live a life of hope and happiness.

Post the Ukkadam phase, the group travelled across Mumbai, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Bengaluru, some parts of Tamil Nadu, etc.

“Rajasthan was vivdly yellow. The walls, the earth, everything. Mumbai was full of people. Manali regalled in the cold, with people stately,” Vishnu and Jinil start to speak, as though from images flashing in front of them.

Then they suddenly stop, a surge of a passionate, wordless thought muting them. Somethings can be told only in silence. Like art.