Watercolour exhibition at Durbar Art Gallery

KOCHI: Art aficionados, there’s a must-visit event in Kochi! The National Watercolour Art Exhibition is currently underway at Durbar Hall Art Gallery. Curated by painter Sunil Linus Dey, it features 21 renowned painters from India and more than 70 different styles of watercolour paintings.

“Our primary objective is to showcase the diverse compositional and technical possibilities inherent in watercolour. The works on display range from the subtle and contemplative to the bold and experimental, providing a comprehensive view of the medium’s potential. Whether consciously or unconsciously, each artist has harnessed the elusive qualities of watercolour to create compositions that resonate with individuality,” says Sunil.