Rain batters Ernakulam district, low-lying areas inundated

KOCHI: Normal life was hit after heavy rain, accompanied by strong wind, continued to lash the district for the second day on Tuesday. The downpour resulted in the overflowing of rivers, flooding of several low-lying areas and uprooting of trees.

While the water level in the Periyar has risen since last night, the Aluva Mahadeva Temple was partially submerged by morning. Around 9am, water began entering the houses in Bosco Colony and Kuttikattukara, both areas belonging to ward 13 of Eloor municipality. According to reports, the premises of nearly 30 houses in these localities have been inundated, with the water threatening to gush into the houses.

“Water had filled up the nearby field when I left for work this morning. However, by around 11am, my mother rang up and said floodwater had entered our house premises and that it was rising. I rushed home to see at least five houses in Bosco Colony inundated. We’ll wait till evening, and based on the situation, will shift to the relief camp. Two or three families from our area have already moved out to the camp,” said Unnikrishnan, 37, a local resident who works with Indus Motors.