Kochi: Cusat allocates Rs 10L for open-air theatre refitting

KOCHI: Less than four months after the ill-fated stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), the university has earmarked Rs 10 lakh for modification of the open-air auditorium.
“The amount has been allocated to modify the theatre, based on suggestions of the committee appointed by the higher education department to study design aspects in the aftermath of the incident,” K K Krishnakumar, convener of the standing committee of the syndicate on finance and purchase, said while presenting the university’s 2024-25 budget on Saturday.
The stampede, that killed four last November in the run-up to a musical evening, kicked up several controversies over unscientific construction and additions to the amphitheatre.
Kalamassery municipality has also issued a notice to the university over alleged unauthorised alterations to the structure.
K1 crore for roads and compound walls
“Steps have been taken to overcome the issues in constructing the compound wall for making the campus safe and secure for the university community. To complete the construction of the compound wall and roads in the campus, Rs 1 crore is provided in the budget,” Krishnakumar said in his budget speech.
The absence of a compound wall had been linked to various law and order issues on the university campus, and the syndicate had issued directions to expedite its construction.
Other Key Proposals
Rs 15.70 cr - To implement lift facilities in nine department buildings for differently abled students
Rs 9.33 cr - Towards scholarships & incentives for research scholars
Rs 3.24 cr - Set apart for repair & renovation of academic and non-academic buildings
Rs 1.51 cr - For central library and subscription to foreign journals
Rs 1.37 cr To meet salary & other expenses for new courses and setting up lab facilities
Rs 1 cr Spl assistance for school of management studies in its diamond jubilee year
Rs 70L To complete construction of indoor stadium
Rs 36L Towards faculty & student mobility scheme