Kochi: Cusat allocates Rs 10L for open-air theatre refitting

KOCHI: Less than four months after the ill-fated stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), the university has earmarked Rs 10 lakh for modification of the open-air auditorium.

“The amount has been allocated to modify the theatre, based on suggestions of the committee appointed by the higher education department to study design aspects in the aftermath of the incident,” K K Krishnakumar, convener of the standing committee of the syndicate on finance and purchase, said while presenting the university’s 2024-25 budget on Saturday.

The stampede, that killed four last November in the run-up to a musical evening, kicked up several controversies over unscientific construction and additions to the amphitheatre.

Kalamassery municipality has also issued a notice to the university over alleged unauthorised alterations to the structure.